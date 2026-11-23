Monday’s Headlines Drag Their Heels
The Trump administration will seemingly stop at nothing to stop communities from building transit projects.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EST on November 23, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
More from Streetsblog USA
‘All-Out Assault’: Crucial Federal Transit Grants Could Go Up in Smoke If Congress Doesn’t Act Now
One of America's most critical sources of transit funding has been under sustained attack from the White House for more than a year — and a new rule could finally send it up in flames unless Congress wakes up.
November 23, 2026
New Bike Index Tool Helps Consumers Figure Out Which E-Bikes Are Legal
The free E-Bike Rules Checker lets riders, parents and shoppers look up specific models and see how they are classified and what rules apply in their state.
November 20, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Ran to the Polls
People for Bikes tracked the walking and biking projects that won voter approval earlier this month.
November 20, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: One-Way Streets
Michelle Marx and Peter Koonce discuss one- and two-way streets in Austin and Portland.
November 19, 2026
A Futuristic Baltimore Art Exhibit Could Catalyze a New Freeway Fighting Movement
An art exhibit challenges Charm City locals to envision a bold new future without one of their city's most notorious urban highways.
November 19, 2026