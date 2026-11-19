This week on the Talking Headways podcast we’re joined by Michelle Marx of the City of Austin and urban transportation engineer and expert Peter Koonce to discuss the design of one-way streets. We talk about the popular movement towards two-way streets, designing one-way streets in context, the potential for reprogramming excess space for active transportation and ways to reduce collisions.

We have three ways of enjoying the episode. You can hit play on the embedded player below, read through the transcript or check out the edited excerpt below.

Jeff Wood: What does it mean when the street space doesn’t change? I mean, basically, the streets aren’t going anywhere. They’re not getting any bigger or smaller necessarily. The building footprints are where they are. I’m curious what that means in terms of accommodating new modes, accommodating the traffic that exists, accommodating transit movement, those types of things.

Michelle Marx: One of the points in our favor is that we’re starting out with largely a one-way street grid. So what that means is that we’re likely to have excess capacity on some of these one-way streets and one-way couplets that we can reallocate away from vehicle throughput to some of these multimodal uses. And that really is one of the key strategies that we employed in the Austin Core Transportation Plan — reallocating excess vehicle capacity to bike lanes and transit lanes and making sure that we’re retaining that, loading and unloading space.

Peter Koonce: Portland has gone through its Central City In Motion program, where it identified 18 projects throughout the central city. A lot of those were similar in nature. It’s all in concert with our work on Vision Zero to improve safety in our community. Part of that is addressing speed.

One of the things that we’ve done a deep dive on, is to really take a look at where the one-way streets are performing in a way that makes the most sense for addressing the safety emergency we have on the streets. And as we look through it and the data, we find that it can be very effective in making a safe environment if we use the right strategies to support the one-way street system.

So things like signal timing that’s really slower than the speed limit, is kind of a hallmark of what we’ve done in downtown Portland for a long, long time. We’ve extended that outside of the downtown so that we have one-way streets couplets throughout the city. Those can deliver really effective safety benefits for the community that we serve.