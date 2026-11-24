Tuesday’s Headlines Are Not Aging Gracefully
Older people who moved out to the suburbs long ago now face the choice of potentially killing people or giving up their freedom.
By Blake Aued
1:46 AM EST on November 24, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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