Every day, many motorists pay fines as punishment for dangerous driving. But do such charges deter deadly behavior — or do they provide communities with a perverse incentive not to redesign roadways for safety? Is the result a double-whammy against the poor: unsafe, high-speed roads that lead to tickets and fees?

Today on The Brake, we sit down with Joanna Weiss, the co-founder of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, who has now added a spin off: the Fines and Fees Reseach Center at Rutgers University. The goal is to do research that could help illustrate what happens when we reform our approach to legal financial obligations, and focus more on stopping deadly driving before it happens.