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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Voted for Transit

Measures funding transit and safe streets passed across the country on Tuesday.
12:01 AM EST on November 5, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Voted for Transit
Seattle voters agreed to double the city's sales tax for transit.
  • From Seattle to Charleston, voters all over the country approved local ballot measures funding transit. (Mass Transit)
    • In what was expected to be a close race, Bay Area voters overwhelmingly approved a measure to shore up funding for regional transit agencies like Muni and BART. (Mission Local)
    • Colorado voters approved a train connecting Pueblo, Denver and Fort Collins. (Westword)
    • Charlotte voters approved a bond issue for affordable housing and transportation. (WFAE)
    • Charleston voters approved a $4 billion transportation sales tax. (News 2)
    • Seattle voters backed a tax for bus service by a 40-point margin. (KOMO)
  • Cara Stern spoke to writer Henry Grabar about how parking increases the cost of housing. (Missing Middle Initiative)
  • Streamlining the permitting process is fine, but it needs to be part of a new transportation paradigm that prioritizes transit over highways. (Transportation for America)
  • The Federal Railroad Administration released $550 million for passenger rail in North Carolina and Virginia. (High Speed Rail Alliance)
  • Traffic calming and speed cameras helped lower pedestrian deaths in Philadelphia by 26 percent. (Voice)
  • Knoxville is installing automated speed cameras in school zones. (WVLT)
  • Late buses are costing Boston students a lot of instructional time. (WBUR)
  • Operating high-speed rail in Spain sounds a lot like being an air traffic controller. (El Pais)
  • Police arrested four people protesting the removal of a Toronto bike lane. (CBC)
  • France shows that good transit is possible in smaller cities and towns. (The Transit Brief)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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