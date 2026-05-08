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Friday’s Headlines Slow-Play Their Transit Hand

The Trump administration is once again sitting on billions of dollars earmarked for transit projects.
12:01 AM EDT on May 8, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Slow-Play Their Transit Hand
Construction of the elevated HART line near the Honolulu airport in 2020.
  • During President Trump’s first term, the administration dragged its feet on distributing transit funds approved by Congress. The problem has gotten worse in his second term the U.S. DOT has not funded a transit project in more than a year, using new strategies to stonewall projects as the U.S. falls further and further behind the rest of the world. (Transportation for America)
  • Not including children, at least 30 percent of Americans are non-drivers, according to a study out of Washington state. By far their biggest barrier to travel is a lack of fixed-route transit service. (Cities)
  • An Atlanta City Council member wants to put a bike lane on the crowded Beltline to reduce conflicts between cyclists and scooters on one hand, and walkers and joggers on the other. (Atlanta News First)
  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill making it illegal to block a bike lane. (Denver Gazette)
  • The Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is asking residents to fill out a survey about street safety. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
  • Detroit is spending $8 million to repair 5,400 sidewalks. (Free Press)
  • Cincinnati bikeshare Red Bike is now integrated into the city’s transit app. (CityBeat)
  • Amtrak canceled a controversial third vent to save money on a West Baltimore rail tunnel. (Banner)
  • Charlotte is planning on expanding its regional light rail system, but doesn’t have enough skilled construction workers to build all the projects. (Observer)
  • Northwest Arkansas is planning its regional growth around the 40-mile Razorback Greenway. (CNU Public Square)
  • The Kansas City streetcar turned 10 years old on Wednesday. (Axios)
  • Observer names seven scenic Amtrak trips that are worth taking the time.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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