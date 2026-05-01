Friday Video: Take Transit to the World Cup … If You Can Afford It
Why are some cities forced to charge high fares to World Cup visitors who want to take the train, while others are giving away rides nearly for free?
By Streetsblog
12:40 AM EDT on May 1, 2026
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Events | Friday Video | Safety | Transit
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