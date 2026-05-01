Friday Video: Take Transit to the World Cup … If You Can Afford It

FIFA’s World Cup is coming up fast, and cities across America are making big plans to get soccer fans to the stadiums … and sometimes, making headlines for their astronomical transit prices. But is it a smart way for agencies to cash in on fútbol fever, a necessary evil to recoup the costs of mega-events, or simply price-gouging visitors who are doing cities a favor by choosing shared modes?

We appreciate the latest podcast from Transit Tangents, which breaks down four host cities’ approach to shared transportation during the biggest sporting event in the world, including the infrastructure they installed (or didn’t) build to accommodate it. And that includes one $35-million station platform extension that’s drawing a lot of scrutiny.