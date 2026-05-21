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Thursday’s Headlines Are Not Impressed

The first draft of a new infrastructure bill could be worse, but leaves much to be desired.
12:01 AM EDT on May 21, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Are Not Impressed
Expect to see more of this if BUILD America 250 passes as-is. Photo: Emmett Hopkins
  • The House version of a new infrastructure funding bill, dubbed BUILD America 250, is getting mixed-to-negative reviews (Streetsblog USA).
    • The Eno Center for Transportation has a detailed breakdown of the bill’s language.
    • The Natural Resources Defense Council doesn’t like a new $130 fee on electric vehicles or the elimination of funding for chargers.
    • Democratic senators are also opposed to the EV fee. (E&E News)
    • The bill maintains the car-dominated status quo by raising funding for highways and cutting funding for rail and transit, compared to the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure act, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. (The Equation)
    • The Rail Passengers Association notes that it provides more funding for transit than such bills usually do, but zeroes out funding specifically for rail.
    • In addition, the bill would require congressional approval for any Amtrak restructuring. (Trains)
    • It also requires the federal government to write regulations for driverless commercial trucks. (Freight Waves)
  • The EPA announced plans to delay the Biden administration’s stronger vehicle emissions standards, and possibly reconsider them entirely. (Inside Climate News)
  • The Austin Transit Partnership has started pre-construction work on the city’s first light rail line. (KXAN)
  • Oregon voters rejected a proposal to raise the state gas tax, probably because the price of gas is so high already. (Associated Press)
  • New Jersey will not require insurance for lower-speed e-bikes that don’t have a throttle, just the ones that function more like motorcycles. (NJ.com)
  • SEPTA will boost service on several Philadelphia transit lines for the World Cup. (Philly Voice)
  • A new branch of Montreal’s REM train is bringing transit to an underserved area. (CBC)
  • A candidate for Seoul mayor has plans to build seven new rail lines by 2037. (Moovit)
  • Transport for London hired three contractors to modernize the city’s tram network. (Safer Highways)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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