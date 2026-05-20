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Wednesday’s Headlines Aren’t All the Way Back

Transit ridership is still down from the pandemic, but high gas prices and more transit-oriented development could help.
12:01 AM EDT on May 20, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Aren’t All the Way Back
Photo: Jules Marvin Eguilos
  • Transit agencies still haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic. In 2024 ridership was just 78% of 2019 levels, and only six of 31 commuter rail systems had matched their pre-COVID numbers. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Building more transit-oriented development is one way out of the death spiral. (Transportation for America)
  • High gas prices are bringing people back to public transit — at least, the ones in places with good enough transit that not driving is an option. (Grist)
  • Unlike a lot of cities overseas, it’s tough to kick the car habit in the U.S. (Common Edge)
  • The Trump administration is putting parking for White House staff on a pedestrianized portion of Pennsylvania Avenue. (CNN)
  • Speakers at a recent conference on high-speed rail emphasized that building a national network will require a national vision. (Railway Age)
  • Charging fees on delivery robots could help cities pay for sidewalk repairs. (Next City)
  • Amazon’s new e-cargo bikes, now being deployed in Washington, D.C., are almost the size of a van. (Electrek)
  • A driver in Oakland who drove onto a sidewalk killed three people and injured three more (ABC 30). And in New York City, a suspected drunk driver set off a cascade of crashes that wound up killing two men sitting in front of a barber shop (NY Post).
  • Kansas City’s streetcar is not just an economic development tool; it fills an actual transportation need, carrying a third of the city’s transit riders (Governing). Its latest extension opened on Monday (KCUR).
  • Cleveland is converting vacant industrial land along a freight rail line into a mixed-use community and greenway. (Cleveland Magazine)
  • The D.C. Metro’s CEO is trying to flatter President Trump into funding the Gold Line. (Axios)
  • Milwaukee’s Bublr Bikes is expanding. (TMJ 4)
  • Richmond temporarily stopped issuing tickets for parking in bike lanes due to driver backlash. (Axios)
  • Portland, Maine selected a firm to develop a new long-range transportation plan. (Maine Wire)
  • The World Naked Bike Ride may be coming to a city near you this summer. (Momentum)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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