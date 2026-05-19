The Most Expensive Trip You Can Take is the One You Could Have Walked
"The future of affordable transportation may not begin at the gas pump."
12:01 AM EDT on May 19, 2026
Matilda Ohenewaa Bekoe is a PhD student in Geography in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at New Mexico State University. Her research focuses on active travel, walkability, transportation equity, environmental justice, and creating safer mobility environments for children and communities.
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