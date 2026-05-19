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Sustainable Transportation Can Ease the Affordability Crisis — And Help Climate Champions Win

Economic populism helped vault Trump into power. Could a green version of it take that power back — and what role would transportation play?
12:05 AM EDT on May 19, 2026
Smog in Los Angeles
Smog in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Reiring

Affordability is the buzzword in American politics — and when it comes to transit affordability, the policies that would provide the most immediate relief would also do the most to address the climate crisis.

So why aren’t the most obvious solutions — like fast and free buses, better connected sidewalks, and quick-build bike lanes — a major part of every politician’s platform? And if they were, could these interventions help climate champions across the country finally take power? 

Today on The Brake, we speak with Emmett Hopkins, the transportation policy manager for the Climate and Community Institute and one of the authors of a new report called Stop Greed, Build Green. Hopkins breaks down an agenda that could help save the planet and end the income inequality crisis — and explains why “Green Economic Populism” differs from both the predatory breed of populism that currently dominates Washington right now and the flawed “Bidenomics” that preceded it. 

For an unedited transcript of this conversation (with AI typos,) click here.

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