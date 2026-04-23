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Thursday’s Headlines Shout, Shout, Let It All Out

A public input process that engages all stakeholders early on but doesn't drag out is the key to holding down costs for transit projects, according to the Urban Institute.
12:06 AM EDT on April 23, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Shout, Shout, Let It All Out
More town hall meetings like this stock photo, maybe would help? Pixnio
  • Why does it take so long and cost so much money to build transit infrastructure in the U.S. compared to other countries? The Urban Institute has an answer: A lengthy public review process that privileges residents with enough leisure time to attend meetings and/or enough money to sue, leading to costly last-minute design changes, as well as attempts to bypass that process that bring projects to a screeching halt once word gets out.
  • Engineering textbooks often gloss over induced demand, which explains why so many transportation planners and traffic engineers are either unaware or skeptical of the idea. (Sage Journals)
  • The American Dream of owning a single-family home comes with a cost: isolation from friends living in denser, walkable neighborhoods. (Common Edge)
  • The U.S. DOT awarded $4.7 billion to renovate Penn Station in New York City and Union Station in Washington, D.C. (Bloomberg). The agency also opened up applications for $2 billion in grants for rail projects (Transportation Today).
  • A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s plan to remove bike lanes on 15th Street in Washington, D.C. (WTOP)
  • Locked in close runoff with a MAGA Republican, Texas Sen. John Cornyn came out against federal funding for light rail in Austin. (American-Statesman)
  • A Philadelphia city council member is proposing free SEPTA passes for all students. (Billy Penn)
  • The L.A. city council voted to spend $9.5 million on sidewalks near 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics venues. (NBC Los Angeles)
  • Colorado officials are planning to use revenue from express lane tolls to fund the intercity bus service Bustang, but the money won’t be enough. (Aspen Times)
  • Virginia launched its fifth intercity bus route, which serves 10 cities in the Tidewater region. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Des Moines is building roundabouts at two high-crash intersections. (KCCI)
  • France has restarted a program subsidizing leases for electric vehicles, as well as initiating a new one for middle-class residents. (Electrive)
  • Finland recently opened what might be the longest car-free bridge in the world. (New Atlas)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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