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Wednesday’s Headlines Are Fare in Love and War

Henry Grabar argues in favor of fare gates in The Atlantic.
12:01 AM EDT on April 22, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Fare in Love and War
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  • Henry Grabar pushes back against the leftist conventional wisdom that fare enforcement is at best a waste of time and money, and at worst hostile to the poor. He argues that transit agencies like BART that have installed gates have seen increased revenue and less graffiti, making riders feel safer. (The Atlantic; paywall)
  • E-bike injuries and deaths are on the rise. Most are caused by automobile drivers, but sometimes e-bike riders are running down pedestrians at high speeds. (The Guardian)
  • A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can’t stop Hawaii from suing oil companies over climate change. (New York Times)
  • Lloyd Alter boils down the planet’s problems to cars and cows. (Carbon Upfront)
  • High fuel prices aren’t just making driving more expensive; they’re also putting upward pressure on the cost of housing. (Newsweek)
  • Residents of mid-sized, sprawling cities like Nashville and Indianapolis are suffering the most from high gas prices, most likely because they lack the transportation options that larger cities have. (Los Angeles Times)
  • The renewable diesel that TriMet uses to fuel Portland buses is up $2.15 per gallon. (KATU)
  • Two Dallas suburbs are considering using microtransit as a replacement for DART, even though it’s generally less efficient and costs far more per passenger than fixed-route buses. (Observer)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expanding service for the NFL Draft, which starts today. (CBS News)
  • The layout of Los Angeles reflects a blend of Spanish and American influences on the street grid. (Arch Daily)
  • Three quarters of European cities reported fewer traffic injuries and deaths after lowering speed limits to 30 kilometers per hour, with no increase in congestion or travel times. (Eurocities)
  • Lisbon will host the fourth annual Bike Bus Summit next week. (Momentum)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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