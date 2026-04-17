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Friday Video

Friday Video(s): Kidical Mass, Night-Biking in Tokyo, and More

There were great urbanism-adjacent YouTube videos for every taste this week; here are six of our favorites.
12:03 AM EDT on April 17, 2026
Friday Video(s): Kidical Mass, Night-Biking in Tokyo, and More
Photo: Still from Books, Bikes and Buildings

Sometimes, the YouTube algorithm gods give us so many great videos on the Streetsblog beat in a single week that we can’t pick just one. So this week, we’re encouraging you to have yourself a mini urbanist film festival this weekend and binge them all.

Let’s start with an appetizer by watching a short from one of our favs, Justine Underhill, about who bike lanes and emergency vehicles:

Watch on Justine Underhill

Next, we loved this thought-provoking video essay on why the bicycle — and especially the e-bike — is the “ultimate geopolitical cheat code” to defeat oil dominance around the world, starting with simple infrastructure in our very own neighborhoods:

Watch on AverageManOnABike.

If you feel more like watching a horror movie, dive into this film about one of the most weirdly under-discussed dangers of the driverless car revolution: putting two million human drivers out of work:

Watch on More Perfect Union.

Speaking of techno-futurist horrors: there are some pretty serious implications for pedestrian safety buried in this YouTuber’s attempt to simply go for a walk without getting caught on camera!

Watch on Chris the Producer

If you want to make a quick pivot back to joy, check out this one about “Kidical Mass” rides, where parents and their children take to the streets on two wheels to advocate for empowering, family-friendly places:

Watch on Bikepacking and Pedal Born Pictures

Or just watch this mesmerizing group ride around Tokyo at night:

Finally, let’s end on a high note with a moving short film about riding bikes in Oslo, and how human-scaled transportation can connect us to ourselves and each other:

Watch on Bikes, Books & Buildings

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