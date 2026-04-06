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Monday’s Headlines Only Hurt Ourselves

Climate change has cost global economies tens of trillions of dollars. The U.S. is both the biggest culprit and biggest victim.
12:01 AM EDT on April 6, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Only Hurt Ourselves
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  • The U.S. is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, responsible for $10 trillion worth of global harm in the three decades between 1990 and 2020, according to Stanford University. It’s also suffered the most economic damage, to the tune of $16 trillion. (BBC Science Focus)
  • Fareboxes don’t just collect coins anymore — they facilitate a variety of payment types, speed up boarding and record valuable ridership data. (Metro)
  • Electric carmaker Rivian’s e-bike spinoff will make an autonomous delivery vehicle that can use bike lanes. (Inside EVs)
  • Infrastructure is not keeping up with tech innovations in transportation. (Federation of American Scientists)
  • Research from Washington State University confirms that people who live in walkable neighborhoods walk more, and are healthier as a result.
  • Environmental health researchers should look at how car dependency affects health, from crash deaths to pollution and climate change. (Lancet)
  • The Tempe car-free development Culdesac proves that pedestrian-oriented urbanism works even in auto-centric suburbs. (Courtyard Urbanist)
  • Caltrain is facing a $75 million annual deficit and may close a third of its stations unless Bay Area voters approve a tax referendum. (USA Today)
  • Cleveland’s Regional Transit Authority is cutting back on Waterfront line service and eliminating the downtown loop trolley due to low ridership. (Plain Dealer)
  • Hoboken, New Jersey has gone nine years without a traffic death. (The Good Men Project)
  • MARTA crews are painting lanes red in preparation for Atlanta’s first bus rapid transit to launch April 18. (Axios)
  • Richmond is ticketing drivers who park in bike lanes or too close to intersections. (The Richmonder)
  • Portland’s first mass bike ride 55 years ago attracted more than 1,200 cyclists. (BikePortland)
  • San Antonio residents have built a loose rideshare network on Facebook known as “Hood Uber.” (My SA)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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