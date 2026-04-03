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Friday’s Headlines Keep Our Eyes on the Road, Our Hands Upon the Wheel

Going to the roadhouse in a self-driving car does not mean you're gonna have a real good time.
12:01 AM EDT on April 3, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Keep Our Eyes on the Road, Our Hands Upon the Wheel
Don't do this if you're intoxicated or looking at your phone. Photo: Mobileye, an Intel Company
  • Drivers’ over-reliance on autonomous driving features led to several fatal wrecks in 2024, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (CNN). The agency’s chair said during a hearing last week that such features are a convenience, rather than safety enhancements (Associated Press). Even Tesla tacitly admitted that its self-driving vehicles aren’t fully safe when it told a U.S. senator that sometimes humans remotely assume control (Gizmodo).
  • Although still not on par with men, women are gaining more leadership positions in the transportation business. (Eno Center)
  • The Paralympic Village in Milan showed how to create a truly accessible city. (Teen Vogue)
  • The Federal Transit Administration designated $20.6 billion in formula funds for local transit agencies. (Progressive Railroading)
  • A group representing major automakers endorsed a vehicle-miles-driven fee to replace the federal gas tax. (Reuters)
  • President Trump’s effort to remove a Washington, D.C. bike lane is part of a broader campaign to take control of city streets and return them to cars, writes David Zipper. (CityLab)
  • Regardless of whether it lived up to its potential, the demise of the D.C. streetcar leaves a major hole in transit service that bus rapid transit won’t fill for years, if ever. (WAMU)
  • With Atlanta Beltline light rail stalled, nearby residents are split on whether to fight for the original vision with transit or keep it as a walking/biking trail. (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
  • Unsurprisingly, Georgia drivers felt little relief when Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state’s 33-cent gas tax. But some acknowledged that encouraging more transit use might be a benefit. (WABE)
  • Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced that Sound Transit could break ground on the West Seattle light rail extension ahead of schedule. (KING)
  • Minnesota Republicans in Congress are trying to block federal funding for two light rail lines. (KSTP)
  • The new South Shore Line Extension connecting Chicago with communities in northern Indiana is now open. (Metro Magazine)
  • Richmond’s proposed budget allocates $105 million over five years for sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, traffic calming and other safety measures. (Axios)
  • A WFAE podcast talked with the interim director of Charlotte Area Rapid Transit about safety and future expansion.
  • A Wisconsin couple is riding 2,200 miles from Mobile to Boston on a tandem bicycle to promote their bike safety nonprofit. (WBAY)

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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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