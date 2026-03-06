Skip to Content
SUVs

Friday Video: How Boomers Broke the Auto Market

Take a deep dive into America's SUV apocalypse — and learn how the next generation can undo the damage.

12:02 AM EST on March 6, 2026

Photo: Still from Climate Town

If you're in the mood for a little intergenerational rivalry this Friday, treat yourself to the latest from one of our fav YouTubers, Climate Town, which digs into the ongoing SUV-ification of America — and why it's all the Boomers' fault.

Seriously, though, we love this hilarious but informative breakdown of what we at Streetsblog call the Megacar Crisis, and the political and cultural reasons why U.S. residents keep buying the most ugly, inefficient, and dangerous vehicles on the market — or more accurately, why automakers refuse to sell almost anything else. And even if you're an expert in all things Hummer and Jeep, watch all the way to the end for some less talked-about impacts of vehicle bloat, like the looming financial crisis that all this auto debt could soon unleash. Host and self-described "guy with whatever the opposite of a car fetish is" Rollie Williams is a delight, and his use of 1990s action movie clips to explain car dependency concepts, as always, is unrivaled.

View this video on YouTube here or click below:

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

