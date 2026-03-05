- New research found that urban freeways take up 66,000 acres of extremely valuable land, depriving U.S. cities of more than $5 billion in property tax revenue a year. Author Patrick Kennedy also calculated that the U.S. could have built 36 Paris Metro systems with the money spent blasting through downtowns. (CityLab)
- The head of the International Association of Public Transport talks about the importance of public transportation and how to improve both the service and its image. (El Pais)
- U.S. cities with the most dangerous streets are mainly located in the Sun Belt. (Streetsblog USA)
- The Federal Transit Administration made available $686 million in grants to modernize transit stations. (Trains)
- The U.S. DOT awarded $100 million to World Cup host cities. (ESPN)
- Angie Schmitt writes about how walkable streets and small businesses feed off each other. (Love of Place)
- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration doesn't have the power to stop congestion pricing in New York City. (NY Times), Streetsblog NYC)
- Federal funding that allowed Colorado to expand its rural Bustang service is running out. (Colorado Public Radio)
- The Philadelphia Citizen says Philly should look to the Atlanta Beltline as it prepares to expand its own rail-trail project.
- Oregon Republicans sued Democrats for moving the date of a transportation funding referendum from November to May. (Capital Chronicle)
- Indianapolis is entering its first year under Vision Zero. (Axios)
- An Oregon bill would cut $25 million from Safe Routes to School and bike paths. (BikePortland)
- Rio de Janeiro is working to make streets around schools safer after drivers killed 900 students in 2023. (World Resources Institute)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Try New Arguments
An urban planner makes a conservative economic case for tearing down freeways running through cities.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Urban Truth Collective: Straight Talk About The Joy Of Cities In An Age Of Disinformation
The Three Tenors of Urbanism explain their latest effort: The Urban Truth Collective.
Study: AVs Will Super-Charge VMTs
Yes, robocars address many of our traffic violence troubles, but they may fail to uproot the deeper rot of car dependency that has hollowed out our society
Three Theories About Why U.S. Car Crash Deaths Are Plummeting
Car crash deaths are down by 12 percent, a top group estimates — but why?
Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Got a Fast Car
If Tracy Chapman had saved "just a little bit of money" these days, she'd be in trouble.
Dear Trump: the Future Belongs to the Efficient
Trump abandoned climate protection goals claiming that cheap fossil fuel helps consumers and the economy. A mobility-focused analysis shows that he is wrong: resource efficiency is the key to health, economic success and happiness.
Federal Judge Rules Trump Can’t Kill Congestion Pricing
Trump does not have the power to toss out the Biden administration's decision to authorize the tolls, Judge Lewis Liman ruled.