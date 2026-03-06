- What are cities going to do about driverless cars? (Vox) Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sees robotaxis as a way to make Uber a $1 trillion company. (Semafor).
- Many cities and states require property owners to shovel their own sidewalks when it snows (Yahoo!)
- The California high-speed rail line keeps shrinking, with $1.7 billion projected to be cut. (Progressive Railroading)
- More than 1,500 Waymos froze up during a December power outage in San Francisco. (Standard)
- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is leading the charge for more transit funding. (Examiner)
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit's new map favors frequency on popular routes. (WESA)
- Kansas City can't seem to grapple with riders who can't afford fare but rely on transit. (KCUR)
- Bike lanes are encroaching on renters who are too old to be driving, according to one Portland landlord. (KOIN)
- Huntsville, otherwise known as Rocket City, is creating pathways for cyclists and pedestrians on Earth. (WAFF)
- It may not be Vision Zero, but Nevada is aiming to cut traffic deaths 35 percent by 2035. (Planetizen)
- Like it or not, new bike lanes are happening in Richmond (WTOP). where Richmond Magazine declared in the Year of the Pedestrian.
- Toronto reduced car traffic and increased bike traffic on Shaw Street. (NACTO)
- Seventy years ago the Omaha streetcar made its final ride. (WOWT)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Wrote Themselves
Blame it on AI. That will fix everything.
