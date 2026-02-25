Wednesday’s Headlines Will See You in Court

- Health and environmental groups have already sued the Trump administration over repealing the "endangerment finding" that laid the groundwork for the EPA to regulate air pollution from tailpipes and other sources that causes climate change. Democrat-run states and cities are getting ready to join the legal fray, too. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Federal Railroad Administration is proposing to split Amtrak into three entities under one umbrella company. (The Travel)
- The majority of paint-only bike lanes, which offer little protection, are on "high stress" corridors like wide arterials where traffic moves fast. (Streetsblog USA)
- Some urban planners believe that car-light development like one in suburban Houston (Chron) is a great way to push people toward getting rid of their cars, or at least showing them it's possible, even if they're not completely car-free.
- The Gateway Project will be a pain in the butt for Northeastern commuters for years, but eventually it will make life a lot easier for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit riders. (NJ Spotlight)
- Last year Chicago saw its fewest traffic deaths since 2016, but cuts to Vision Zero and Complete Streets programs are in store. (Block Club)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit appears to have dodged a suburban exodus by returning money to member cities. (KERA)
- Denver's transit agency is contemplating layoffs as it faces a $250 million budget shortfall. (Colorado Public Radio)
- The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is considering dealing with its own deficit by raising fares to $3.50, the highest in California. (SFGate)
- St. Petersburg is making a sidewalk master plan to close gaps and improve connectivity. (Rising)
- Even supposedly progressive Asheville is the deadliest major city in North Carolina for cyclists, but has had difficulty funding and completing bike projects. (Watchdog)
- Richmond leads all Virginia cities in pedestrian deaths per capita, and it needs a real solution, not more lip service, writes a Mercury columnist.
- KOB provides an update on Albuquerque's Vision Zero plan.
- Florida State's new business school is creating a lot of traffic congestion and generating complaints about a parking shortage, but students say they don't feel safe walking or biking. (FSView & Florida Flambeau)
- Knoxville is installing speed cameras in school zones. (WBIR)
- Almost 60,000 people rode shared bikes and scooters to the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl parade earlier this month. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Attending school or childcare near a major trucking route in Australia is the equivalent of smoking eight cigarettes a day. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Will See You in Court
The lawsuits are already starting over the Trump administration's decision to stop regulating greenhouse gas emissions.
