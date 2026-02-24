Tuesday’s Headlines Went the Wrong Way

- In the 1950s, transportation planners in urban areas started converting parallel two-way streets into one-way, on the presumption that they would be safer and move traffic more efficiently. Now, many cities are changing them back because it turns out that they're confusing for drivers, more dangerous for pedestrians, cause more pollution and hurt small businesses. (Jalopnik)
- Redeveloping failing malls and office parks is an opportunity to create new walkable and transit-connected urban centers. (The Urban Condition)
- San Antonio has started construction on the Green Line, a 10-mile bus rapid transit route. (Express-News)
- Boston is extending a fare-free pilot program on three bus lines until June. (MassLive)
- Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided not to allow robotaxis outside of New York City. (NY Times)
- Pedestrian Observations argues against fare-free buses in New York City, because the bus and subway systems are already fare-integrated, and they don't overlap, so the policy would create public demand for wasteful new bus lines that run alongside subways.
- Connecticut is studying congestion pricing on I-95. (Heavy Duty Trucking)
- San Francisco's installation of speed cameras led the number of traffic tickets issued to more than quadruple from 26,000 to 122,000. (Chronicle)
- The Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs is planning walking and biking trails along the Georgia 400 freeway and another major road that connect to transit stations. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Seattle copper thieves disrupted Sound Transit service for the second time in two weeks. (KING)
- Entrenched homeowners killed single-family zoning reform in both Albuquerque and New Mexico as a whole. (We Can Have Nice Things)
- The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas region is encouraging compact mixed-used development along a greenway corridor. (CNU Public Square)
- California's East Bay once had an extensive network of streetcars, which ironically led to sprawl because they opened up the suburbs for development on land the streetcar company owned. Later cars put them out of business, and they were mostly replaced by buses. (KQED)
- Romania, which has Europe's deadliest roads, is cracking down on aggressive driving using speed cameras. But a lack of safe crossings and an aging, heavily polluting fleet of vehicles remain problems. (The Guardian)
