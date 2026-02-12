- A coalition of more than 1,000 nonprofits, businesses and elected officials is urging Congress to protect funding for walking and biking projects as a new transportation funding reauthorization bill is being written. (Momentum)
- The Trump administration is expected today to pull back on a rule allowing the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, meaning more pollution from tailpipes and smoke stacks. (Associated Press)
- A bipartisan House bill would send more money for transportation to metro areas, instead of state DOTs that spend it overwhelmingly on building highways. (Streetsblog USA)
- Delivery robots are taking over sidewalks. (NPR)
- California lawmakers are facing blowback for floating a mileage tax to replace declining gas tax revenue. (Politico)
- San Diego's latest 25-year transportation plan eschews ambitious projects in favor of improvements to existing roads and transit lines. (KPBS)
- St. Paul is going to Kansas City, Kansas City here they come, calling for a study of a passenger rail line. (Mass Transit)
- Orlando businesses are expecting a boost from a linear park underneath I-4 called "The Canopy." (News 6)
- Plano — one of the suburbs threatening to leave Dallas Area Rapid Transit — may have reached a deal to stay. (KERA)
- Arlington, Texas — the largest city in the U.S. without a transit system — is looking into creating a transit authority. (Fort Worth Report)
- A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in Indianapolis, marking the third pedestrian death there this week. (WTHR)
- Copenhagen is buying a new fleet of more than 200 automated trains. (Travel and Tour World)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Come Together
A large coalition is urging Congress to protect funding for active transportation.
