- The Biden administration had set a goal of heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans achieving 35 miles per gallon by 2035, but the Trump administration is now considering rolling back that rule. (Reuters) The Hill)
- It's hard to tell whether he was serious and doubtful that he could do it, but President Trump said he wants to cap state gas taxes. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Repurposing car lanes for buses makes both cars and buses move faster. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- People who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices can become trapped for days after snowstorms. (Mother Jones)
- Streetsblog NYC Editor Gersh Kuntzman and his LA counterpart Joe Linton were on Bike Talk this week, talking about ICE’s authoritarian crackdown on public space.
- U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.) introduced a bill to expand Bay Area Rapid Transit's unarmed ambassadors nationwide. (Berkeleyside)
- A California bill would shield some of the state High-Speed Rail Authority's documents from open-records requests. (CalMatters)
- Elon Musk is building Las Vegas-style tunnels for Teslas connecting downtown Nashville with the airport, and city officials are just hoping no one dies. (Bloomberg)
- St. Louis released plans for the Green Line bus rapid transit project. (KSDK)
- The Washington state legislature is seeking to cut red tape for Sound Transit projects. (The Urbanist)
- Cincinnati is considering stricter rules to force property owners to shovel their sidewalks. (WLWT)
- A Colorado committee submitted 31 recommendations for transit to state legislators. (Denver 7)
- Amsterdam is the first capital city to ban advertising for fossil fuels in public spaces. (Voz)
- French mayors are tearing down storefronts suspected of laundering drug money and replacing them with bike lanes. (Financial Times)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Just Keep Trucking’ On
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is rolling back the Biden administration's mileage benchmarks for heavy trucks.
