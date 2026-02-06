Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Just Keep Trucking’ On

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is rolling back the Biden administration's mileage benchmarks for heavy trucks.

12:01 AM EST on February 6, 2026

Photo: Ernest Bludger
  • The Biden administration had set a goal of heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans achieving 35 miles per gallon by 2035, but the Trump administration is now considering rolling back that rule. (Reuters) The Hill)
  • It's hard to tell whether he was serious and doubtful that he could do it, but President Trump said he wants to cap state gas taxes. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Repurposing car lanes for buses makes both cars and buses move faster. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • People who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices can become trapped for days after snowstorms. (Mother Jones)
  • Streetsblog NYC Editor Gersh Kuntzman and his LA counterpart Joe Linton were on Bike Talk this week, talking about ICE’s authoritarian crackdown on public space.
  • U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.) introduced a bill to expand Bay Area Rapid Transit's unarmed ambassadors nationwide. (Berkeleyside)
  • A California bill would shield some of the state High-Speed Rail Authority's documents from open-records requests. (CalMatters)
  • Elon Musk is building Las Vegas-style tunnels for Teslas connecting downtown Nashville with the airport, and city officials are just hoping no one dies. (Bloomberg)
  • St. Louis released plans for the Green Line bus rapid transit project. (KSDK)
  • The Washington state legislature is seeking to cut red tape for Sound Transit projects. (The Urbanist)
  • Cincinnati is considering stricter rules to force property owners to shovel their sidewalks. (WLWT)
  • A Colorado committee submitted 31 recommendations for transit to state legislators. (Denver 7)
  • Amsterdam is the first capital city to ban advertising for fossil fuels in public spaces. (Voz)
  • French mayors are tearing down storefronts suspected of laundering drug money and replacing them with bike lanes. (Financial Times)

