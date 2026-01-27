Tuesday’s Headlines Become More Affordable

- "Affordability" is the big political buzzword these days, and transportation is one area where cities can make a difference by investing in transit and complete streets. (Governing)
- Amtrak is getting less affordable, though, at least for those who wait too long to buy tickets. Dynamic pricing in some cases makes taking the train more expensive than flying, but it's also brought in much-needed revenue and hasn't hurt ridership. (New York Times)
- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration illegally froze $5 billion for electric vehicle chargers and must make the money available to states. (Electrek)
- Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is a vocal critic of Democrats who think downplaying climate change will help them at the polls. (E&E News)
- Active Towns explores the social, emotional and cognitive benefits of biking. (YouTube)
- To avoid slipping on icy sidewalks, walk like a penguin. (HuffPost)
- ICE is making streets unsafe in Minneapolis' vibrant immigrant communities, causing wrecks and hurting businesses that rely on foot traffic. (streets.mn)
- Los Angeles protesters held a "die-in" to draw attention to the city's 290 traffic deaths last year. (L.A. Times)
- The Trump administration is trying to get rid of bike lanes in Washington, D.C. (Streetsblog USA)
- Hawaii is deploying 1,000 dashcams on state-owned and private vehicles to create a massive database of road conditions. (Government Technology)
- Republican state legislators are trying to block a light rail extension in Arizona's capital of Phoenix. (KJZZ)
- Tucson voters will decide in March whether to continue a half-penny sales tax that would provide more than $700 million for transit over 20 years. (Sentinel)
- Seattle's two streetcar lines face an uncertain future. (The Urbanist)
- The mayor of Grand Rapids wants to triple the rate for on-street parking downtown to keep cars off the curb. (Fox 17)
- An LSU student started an after-school program that teaches Baton Rouge kids how to build and repair bikes.
- Kansas City will feature local art and performers along the streetcar route during the World Cup. (Star)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Become More Affordable
Cities can help residents cut their average $13,000 annual transportation costs.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
What’s A Transportation Reformer’s Role In the Fight Against ICE Violence?
Migrants and protestors are being killed in the streets by ICE agents. What should transportation reform advocates do?
Will New Jersey’s Terrible E-Bike Law Spread to Other States?
"The New Jersey law is the most serious legislative attack on bicycling in many years, and the fear is that other states will follow suit."
The Talk of D.C.: Rumors Flying that Trump Admin Wants to Undo Bike Lanes in Capital
The feds appear to be mounting an argument that bike lanes cause congestion in the nation's capitol — and advocates are bracing for a fight.
Monday’s Headlines Fund Transit (Mostly)
A federal transportation bill keeps most of the funding for transit from the Biden administration's infrastructure act, except for steep cuts to intercity rail.
New York State’s Car Insurance ‘Affordability’ Pitch Will Shortchange Crash Victims
Gov. Kathy Hochul's Uber-backed bid to make car insurance affordable hides harmful policies for victims of car drivers.
Big Tech is Secretly Behind NY State’s Auto Insurance Rate Cut Push
Is Uber really interested in a more affordable, safer New York?