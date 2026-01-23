Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: The Fight to Expand A South Carolina Freeway … For Bikes

Greenville is looking for the good kind of induced demand — by expanding a popular rail-trail.

12:02 AM EST on January 23, 2026

Photo: Still from Road Guy Rob

Greenville, South Carolina's Swamp Rabbit trail attracts millions of riders a year — and makes millions of dollars for the local economy. Is it time to add ... one more lane, bro?

Check out this video from Road Guy Rob, which tracks the growth of the G-Vegas "bicycle freeway," which is fast becoming a true transportation network and a community amenity as valuable as beachfront property — with its own bicycle-oriented grocery store to boot. It's basically an 18-minute advertisement for all the benefits of turning abandoned rail corridors into multi-use paths, perfect for helping skeptics understand just how transformative dedicated space for human-powered modes can be.

