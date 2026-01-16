- People for Bikes named the best new bike lanes of 2025. Topping the list is one along Seattle's waterfront that replaced the Alaskan Way Viaduct. Projects in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston and other cities also earned mentions.
- State DOTs want Congress to go back to distributing transportation funds by formula rather than discretionary grants. Translation: They want to be able to spend more of the money on roads. (E&E News; paywall)
- After years of burning billions of investors' dollars to keep prices artificially low and build market share, Uber finally became profitable by avoiding regulations, squeezing drivers and raising prices (Changing Lanes). In fact, gig economy companies' algorithm for paying workers amounts to wage theft, argues Tech Policy.
- Anna Zivarts, the author of a book about car dependency, thinks bike buses are not inclusive. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Other states should follow Illinois' lead by shifting transportation funding from roads to transit, writes Streetsblog CHI's John Greenfield.
- Transit advocates are pushing to electrify the rail corridor between Los Angeles and San Diego. (KPBS)
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp still thinks he can pave his way out of traffic congestion and wants to spend $200 million to make his own commute faster. (Recorder)
- The Queen City Nerve mapped out Charlotte's 2025 traffic deaths.
- Tacoma is expanding its use of traffic enforcement cameras. (KOMO)
- Better transit is the solution to Richmond's pedestrian safety problem. (Commonwealth Times)
- Los Angeles is about to repeal a little-known law that bans playing catch on a sidewalk. (New York Times)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are the Best
People for Bikes named its top bike lane projects of the past year.
