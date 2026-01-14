- What's a life worth? The Trump administration will no longer consider the effect of dirty air on public health when considering regulations on tailpipe emissions and other sources of air pollution. Instead, the EPA will only look at the cost to industry. (New York Times)
- Induced demand isn't just for highways — building multimodal infrastructure also draws more cyclists, pedestrians and transit users. (Streetsblog USA)
- In the age of infinite scrolling, maybe the best argument against cars isn't the time spent in traffic or financial expense, but the social isolation? (Austin Politics)
- Regional transit is a second-term priority for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, but voters in the suburbs have a long history of resisting expansion. (Journal-Constitution)
- Even after hitting record ridership in 2025, Florida budget cuts could shut down Tri-Rail by the middle of next year. (WLRN)
- A massively bloated cost estimate could finally kill the Interstate Bridge Replacement project between Washington and Oregon. (The Urbanist)
- New Jersey Transit is considering leveraging its real estate portfolio to fund service upgrades. (Planetizen)
- The Northstar's limited schedule set up the shuttered Minnesota commuter rail line for failure. (streets.mn)
- Mayor Randall Woodfin calls for a more walkable Birmingham. (Bham Times)
- A Pasadena environmental board wants enforceable climate goals included in a redevelopment plan for the 710 freeway. (Pasadena Now)
- Ho Chi Minh City recently installed its first bike lanes. (Tuoi Tre)
- A Toronto developer is turning an abandoned airport into a massive walking- and biking-friendly development with the former runway serving as a pedestrianized boulevard. (Newsweek)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday's Headlines Still Value Life
The EPA is backtracking on stronger ozone and fine particulate regulations, which could kill thousands of people.
