- As the Trump administration embraces fossil fuels and throttles back on pollution regulations, a new study ties air pollution to dementia. (New York Times)
- Efforts to avoid climate change have avoided the worst outcomes, but are still well short of UN goals. (Yale 360)
- No matter how big the batteries are or how many fast-charging stations are built, there doesn't seem to be anything that will ease American drivers' range anxiety. (Associated Press)
- Too many commuter trains stop at the edge of the city and then turn around, forcing passengers to switch onto an urban tram running along the street. The solution is through-running, where cities build tunnels or elevated tracks to carry those lines through to the other side. (Works in Progress)
- The Verge interviewed Lyft CEO David Risher about AI and driver pay.
- Texas cities are grappling with whether it's worth it to defend their LGBTQ-themed crosswalks or risk the wrath of the Trump administration (Tribune). Houston residents are responding by painting the town in rainbow colors (Chron).
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is painting more bus-only lanes red. (KYW)
- The D.C. DOT is taking public comment on Columbia Heights bus priority. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Miami residents are in favor of North Corridor transit. (Times)
- What happens when you drop a glass skyscraper on top of a Neoclassical train station? Boston is find out. (CityLab)
- Axios urges Portland residents to take the 4T Loop.
- A University of Michigan student journalist doesn't think Ann Arbor is doing enough to protect students on foot. (Daily Michigan)
- As Paris cracks down on driving, now-empty parking garages in the city center are turning into logistics hubs where goods can be delivered by bike. (Bloomberg)
- Built around a train station with parking underground, this Paris suburb achieves high density without sacrificing charm. (Southern Urbanism)
Streetsblog
Wednesday’s Headlines Breathe in the Air
Congratulations, you have a slightly less chance of developing dementia due to half-hearted efforts to curb climate change.
