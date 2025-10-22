Wednesday’s Headlines Living Just Enough for the City

- For centuries, dating back to Thomas Jefferson, Americans have experienced bouts of anti-city sentiment and idealized rural life. Yet as much as many of us like to complain about the crowds and the commotion, we'll always be drawn to their vitality. (Governing)
- The folks behind the popular "The War on Cars" podcast have written a book, and David Zipper interviewed them for CityLab. The book, entitled "Life After Cars," even taught such an expert as Streetsblog Senior Editor Kea Wilson a thing or two.
- Cellphone data showed Boston researchers that traditional methods of measuring trips massively undercount trips made on foot or the subway. (Tech Xplore)
- If anyone wants to know how New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's plan for fare-free buses would play out, they can look at Kansas City. (KCUR)
- The Seattle Times ran an in-depth article comparing Mayor Bruce Harrell and challenger Katie Wilson's views on transit.
- There is no Plan B for transit funding if Charlotte-area voters don't approve a transportation sales tax this fall. (Observer)
- A Colorado study found that removing minimum parking requirements will result in 460 addition housing units being built in Denver each year. (KUNC)
- A proposal for congestion pricing is bubbling up again in Los Angeles. (SoCal Transiteer)
- Philadelphia cyclists gathered at Fairmount Park to mourn one of their own and call attention to speeding drivers in the area. (WHYY)
- Minneapolis parents are trading in their minivans for cargo bikes. (North Country Public Radio)
- A new Milwaukee law allows police to tow cars whose owners have unpaid reckless driving tickets. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hopes that four new stations and a million-dollar ad campaign will bring 25,000 new riders a day onto light rail. (Civil Beat)
- Turns out that famous rat-shaped hole in a Chicago sidewalk was more likely made by a squirrel or a muskrat. (NBC News)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Living Just Enough for the City
President Trump is tapping into an age-old sentiment when he attacks cities. They've endured worse over the years.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Study: Removing Parking Minimums Leads to More Affordable Housing
Removing parking requirements for new buildings could help thousands of Coloradans who struggle to afford housing — and it might work elsewhere, too.
Embracing the E-Bike Boom: How China Is Leading on Regulations and Infrastructure
China is making big strides to regulate and support slow-speed electric micromobility — and the U.S. could take a page from their book.
The ‘War on Cars’ Is Worth Fighting — And Here’s What Life Might Look Like When We Win
A first book from the prolific podcast hosts offers a solid foundation for would-be advocates against automobility — and some new ammunition for veterans.
Tuesday’s Headlines Burn Rubber
Is the light rail renaissance of the 1990s and 2000s over? Bus Rapid Transit is the trendy choice now.
Vision Zero Cities: Fund Transit — Or Lose It
Got a transit vision? Check out how several cities struggled and then rebounded.
Advocates: The Senate’s Chance to Ensure America’s Public Transit Future Is Now
Congress is in the process of writing America's next big transportation bill — and more than 100 organizations are demanding it deliver for transit.