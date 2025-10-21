The ‘War on Cars’ Is Worth Fighting — And Here’s What Life Might Look Like When We Win
A first book from the prolific podcast hosts offers a solid foundation for would-be advocates against automobility — and some new ammunition for veterans.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Tuesday’s Headlines Burn Rubber
Is the light rail renaissance of the 1990s and 2000s over? Bus Rapid Transit is the trendy choice now.
Vision Zero Cities: Fund Transit — Or Lose It
Got a transit vision? Check out how several cities struggled and then rebounded.
Advocates: The Senate’s Chance to Ensure America’s Public Transit Future Is Now
Congress is in the process of writing America's next big transportation bill — and more than 100 organizations are demanding it deliver for transit.
Why Does Female Leadership Break Through the Status Quo?
"This is not a feminist agenda. This is just logic," said one woman in power.
Maybe Monday’s Headlines Drive, Maybe They Walk
Nobody tells you where to go, baby. So what's the difference if a computer's behind the wheel or a person?
More Tantrums: Trump DOT Threatens NYC Over Building a Bus Lane (Yes, Really)
The feds threatened to cut city and state funding if New York doesn't halt all work on the 34th Street busway so the FHWA can review the project.