Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Cycling

Friday Video: Enter the Bike Labyrinth

No, not the David Bowie movie — it's America's most-needed roadway safety fix.

12:02 AM EDT on October 17, 2025

Photo: Still from Oh the Urbanity!

Cyclists love them. Drivers hate them (at least at first). And sometimes, they set off a firestorm of comments online that get a little ... over the top.

We're talking about the so-called "protected bike intersection," or as a few outraged drivers have memorably called it, an "anti-car labyrinth," a "borderline anti-human" street treatment, and an "eco-fascist" "acid trip" of roadway infrastructure. So we especially love how Oh the Urbanity breaks down not just why those reactions are wrong, but why bike intersections are "the number one type of bike infrastructure that most cities are lacking."

It's the perfect short video to send to a friend who just can't imagine his or her city another way. Or send it to a transportation official in your town who needs a refresher on one of the most critical and under-utilized features of a bike-friendly landscape.



Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Hasta La Vista, Friday’s Headlines

Will the Gateway Project be back? Or will anyone taking a train have to get to da choppa instead?

October 17, 2025
Pedestrian safety

‘Embarrassment’: Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking Still Flawed at Night

Relying solely on vehicle automation for pedestrian detection and collision avoidance is not advised, a new study said.

October 17, 2025
Fire Department

It’s Time for the Fire Service to Join Communities in Preventing Street Trauma

First responders across the country are struggling with the trauma of witnessing constant car crashes — and joining the fight for better infrastructure that prevents these tragedies before they happen.

October 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Can’t Afford a Car

High car prices (and loan default rates) are a sign of a K-shaped economy where the wealthy thrive and the lower classes struggle, CNBC reports.

October 16, 2025
policing

In the Era of Mass Deportations, Traffic Reform is More Important Than Ever

"We have tried criminalizing our way out of systemic problems before; it has not worked, and it has harmed the very communities we claim to support."

October 16, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Commentary: The Horrifying Sound of Traffic Violence

Bernal residents could have woken to the sound of a reckless driver crashing into concrete. Instead, another man is dead in a city that isn't yet serious about Vision Zero

October 15, 2025
See all posts