Friday Video: Enter the Bike Labyrinth

Cyclists love them. Drivers hate them (at least at first). And sometimes, they set off a firestorm of comments online that get a little ... over the top.

We're talking about the so-called "protected bike intersection," or as a few outraged drivers have memorably called it, an "anti-car labyrinth," a "borderline anti-human" street treatment, and an "eco-fascist" "acid trip" of roadway infrastructure. So we especially love how Oh the Urbanity breaks down not just why those reactions are wrong, but why bike intersections are "the number one type of bike infrastructure that most cities are lacking."

It's the perfect short video to send to a friend who just can't imagine his or her city another way. Or send it to a transportation official in your town who needs a refresher on one of the most critical and under-utilized features of a bike-friendly landscape.





