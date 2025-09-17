It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Wednesday’s Headlines

- The Trump administration is fast-tracking flying taxis (Reuters), because surely flocks of lightly regulated helicopters hundreds of feet in the air is safer than a train on the ground.
- Trump's signature "big, beautiful bill" will put $40 billion into the pockets of oil and gas companies over the next decade, on top of the $31 billion a year in subsidies the fossil fuel industry already receives. (Wired)
- The current method of judging how well a street works, based on the level of congestion, results in wider roads and contributes to sprawl. Instead, the basis should be how many extra miles driven are caused by a new development, which would reward density. (Planetizen)
- Despite many drivers' belief, new bike lanes hardly take any space away from cars at all. (Momentum Mag)
- "The Naked Gun" and other movies featuring sendups of autonomous vehicles show that car culture is all about control. (The Urban Condition)
- The California legislature passed a bill allowing up to nine-story residential buildings near transit stops. (Los Angeles Times)
- Baltimore broke its record for e-bike and scooter rentals in August with almost 400,000 trips. (MSN/Sun)
- Charlotte is responding to the furor over last month's light rail stabbing death by putting more police on trains. (NPR)
- Two weeks of chaos in Philadelphia gave Illinois legislators a sneak peek at what Chicago might face if they don't decide on a transit funding plan. (Sun-Times)
- Sound Transit is looking at ways to cut costs on the West Seattle Link Extension. (West Seattle Blog)
- Huntsville received a $22 million federal grant for bike lanes and pedestrian improvements in the Medical District. (AL.com)
- Crashes in Kalamazoo are on pace to decline 9% over last year, which had the fewest in the past decade. (MLive)
- Cargo bike usage in London doubled between 2022 and 2024. (Zag Daily)
- After Liberals surprisingly won the most recent election, Canada is fast-tracking a bullet train between Toronto and Quebec City. (High Speed)
- Outgoing Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante looks back on a successful tenure making the city greener and friendlier to cyclists. (CBC)
- Bern, Switzerland has a great transit system, even in agricultural areas. (Human Transit)
Today's Headlines
It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Wednesday’s Headlines
Is our Jetsons future is finally upon us? Plus, a new and better way to measure streets' level of service.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Op-Ed: Congress Has A Big Opportunity to Connect America By Intercity Bus
The next federal transportation bill could be a chance to connect rural America with buses like never before — and it will have spillover benefits nationwide, the CEO of one top bus company argues.
Breaking: US DOT Pulls Grants For Projects That Aren’t Focused on Cars
The Trump administration bias for "vehicular travel" — and the burning of fossil fuels that it requires — rears its ugly head again.
Seattle’s Human Population Is Up, But Its Car Population Isn’t
Urbanists have long been making that case that growth in Seattle is the most climate-friendly and easiest to support with transit and infrastructure. And it's happening.
Tuesday’s Headlines Stay Safe
Political rhetoric notwithstanding, you're much safer on a bus or a train than in a car, or walking or biking near cars.
Monday’s Headlines Are Going to M-A-R-S, Mars!
Acting NASA director Sean Duffy apparently has too much on his plate to do any research into transit safety.