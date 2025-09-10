Wednesday’s Headlines Are a Different Kind of Death Spiral

- The "death spiral" faced by several cities' transit agencies won't just hurt the economy — with damage estimated at $38 trillion (Marketplace) — but potentially cripple efforts to cut carbon emissions from the transportation sector. (Politico)
- The real threat to Americans' lifestyle isn't transitioning away from fossil fuels; it's the disastrous effects of climate change the longer we wait, according to a former U.S. Department of Energy official. (The Hill)
- Airborne fine particle pollution causes a common form of dementia, new research shows. (The Guardian)
- President Trump is taking credit for Biden administration infrastructure projects Trump tried to kill. So are Republican members of Congress who voted against the infrastructure bill. (New York Times)
- The current U.S. House version of a transportation and housing bill would cut funding for transit and rail by about $5 billion. (E&E News; paywall)
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is threatening to withhold federal funds from the Charlotte Area Transit System over a fatal stabbing on a light rail train. (Charlotte Observer; Streetsblog USA)
- The Trump administration will not try to claw back a $60 million grant to convert part of a lakefront Cleveland freeway into a boulevard. (Plain Dealer)
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro approved Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA's request to use $394 million in capital funds to stop service cuts and fare hikes, but that will only solve SEPTA's fiscal problems for two years. (WHYY)
- The Washington, D.C. region is falling well short of its carbon dioxide emissions goals. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Extreme heat and high usage mean Las Vegas needs a higher-than-usual number of spare buses, but federal rules prevent it from buying more. (Nevada Current)
- Riverside Drive in Memphis recently reopened with traffic calming measures that will make it safer to walk to a nearby park. (Commercial Appeal)
- The first of three pedestrian bridges over the Oklahoma River recently opened in Oklahoma City. (Oklahoman)
- Copenhagen is building Denmark's longest bike and pedestrian bridge. (The Danish Dream)
- Cargo bikes are taking off in Montreal. (NextCity)
- Even a Barbie jeep has to follow the rules of the road, as a British Columbia man found out when police arrested him while driving the pink toy. (CBC)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are a Different Kind of Death Spiral
Transit funding cuts lead to faster climate change leads to economic catastrophe leads to more transit cuts.
