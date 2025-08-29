Friday’s Deadly Headlines

- Air pollution from oil and gas, from its extraction and processing to burning it for transportation, kills more than 90,000 people in the U.S. each year, disproportionately harming minority communities. (The Guardian)
- More malls are being redeveloped as walkable town centers. (Urban Land)
- The Eno Center calls on the federal government to invest more in transportation technology.
- Andrew Miller thinks it's bad that robotaxis stop for pedestrians. (Changing Lanes)
- A Florida state representative wants to dissolve Tampa's countywide transit agency and replace it with one that only operates within the city limits, leaving over 1 million residents without service. (Florida Politics)
- New Mexico, by far the deadliest state for pedestrians, is creating a "Target Zero" initiative.
- A new zoning plan for San Diego's Clairmont neighborhood would keep low-density housing around most of the Blue Line trolley. (KPBS)
- Nashville leaders are calling for quick safety fixes after another crash at a Germantown crosswalk. (Fox 17)
- A lawsuit filed in Philadelphia claims the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is fabricating its fiscal crisis. (NBC 10)
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board calls for a deal on transit funding.
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit's plan to placate suburban cities like Plano would also leave its most vulnerable riders without service. (D Magazine)
- The Twin Cities are moving in the opposite direction and may no longer allow outlying communities to opt out of transit. (MinnPost)
- Florida cities are working to save their LGBTQ+ street art as Gov. Ron DeSantis removes it under orders from the Trump administration. (Associated Press)
- Ridership on Capital Bikeshare in Washington, D.C. has been rising for 43 consecutive months. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Pacers Bikeshare will expand to Butler University. (Indianapolis Recorder)
- With residents' help, a small city in California was able to install traffic-calming devices with just a $10,000 grant. (Strong Towns)
- Momentum Magazine explains the bike-bus movement.
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Deadly Headlines
Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels would bring immediate health benefits for hundreds of thousands of people.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: The Massachusetts Company That Traded the Trash Truck For a Bike
This small worker-owned cooperative is reimagining how to do recycling, composting, yardwork and more — no diesel required.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity
Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."
Thursday’s Headlines Are a Sneak Preview
Want to see what happens when a city makes major transit cuts? Just look at Philadelphia. It's not pretty.
What I’ve Learned From Getting Transit Wrong
"Advocacy isn’t about pretending you’ve always been right. It’s about learning, adapting, and bringing those lessons into the fight for better transit and better cities."
L.A. Council Committee Approves Step toward Eliminating Parking Requirements
Off-street parking at new developments is not going away. If the city doesn't require parking, developers will still build parking.
Wednesday’s Headlines Get Off the Cheese Wagon
Transporting K-12 students via public transit can save schools money, but there are challenges involved, like teaching children how to use the system.