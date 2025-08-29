Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Deadly Headlines

Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels would bring immediate health benefits for hundreds of thousands of people.

12:01 AM EDT on August 29, 2025

youngrobv|

An Iranian oil field near the Iraq border on fire in 2008.

  • Air pollution from oil and gas, from its extraction and processing to burning it for transportation, kills more than 90,000 people in the U.S. each year, disproportionately harming minority communities. (The Guardian)
  • More malls are being redeveloped as walkable town centers. (Urban Land)
  • The Eno Center calls on the federal government to invest more in transportation technology.
  • Andrew Miller thinks it's bad that robotaxis stop for pedestrians. (Changing Lanes)
  • A Florida state representative wants to dissolve Tampa's countywide transit agency and replace it with one that only operates within the city limits, leaving over 1 million residents without service. (Florida Politics)
  • New Mexico, by far the deadliest state for pedestrians, is creating a "Target Zero" initiative.
  • A new zoning plan for San Diego's Clairmont neighborhood would keep low-density housing around most of the Blue Line trolley. (KPBS)
  • Nashville leaders are calling for quick safety fixes after another crash at a Germantown crosswalk. (Fox 17)
  • A lawsuit filed in Philadelphia claims the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is fabricating its fiscal crisis. (NBC 10)
  • The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board calls for a deal on transit funding.
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit's plan to placate suburban cities like Plano would also leave its most vulnerable riders without service. (D Magazine)
  • The Twin Cities are moving in the opposite direction and may no longer allow outlying communities to opt out of transit. (MinnPost)
  • Florida cities are working to save their LGBTQ+ street art as Gov. Ron DeSantis removes it under orders from the Trump administration. (Associated Press)
  • Ridership on Capital Bikeshare in Washington, D.C. has been rising for 43 consecutive months. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Pacers Bikeshare will expand to Butler University. (Indianapolis Recorder)
  • With residents' help, a small city in California was able to install traffic-calming devices with just a $10,000 grant. (Strong Towns)
  • Momentum Magazine explains the bike-bus movement.

Read More:

