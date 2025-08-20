Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Make Our Own Rules

For almost 100 years, speed limits have been set based on some of the fastest drivers. Now cities are starting to realize that's not a great idea.

12:01 AM EDT on August 20, 2025

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
  • Currently most transportation officials set speed limits by measuring how fast motorists actually drive, then setting it at the 85th percentile, meaning only 15 percent went faster. Essentially, drivers collectively get to set their own definition of speeding. Some cities, however, are moving away from that standard and prioritizing safety instead. (Associated Press)
  • Today is the deadline to weigh in on Congress' next big transportation funding bill, and Streetsblog's Kea Wilson has some ideas for what to say.
  • AI traffic enforcement cameras keep the buses running on time in cities like Philadelphia and Los Angeles. (Fast Company)
  • Walkable, mixed-use developments like this one in Huntsville make great replacements for dead malls. (CNU Public Square)
  • In addition to severe service cuts to local transit service, Amtrak service in Pennsylvania would lose $71 million if state legislators can't come to an agreement on transit funding. (Capital-Star)
  • Atlanta residents are so eager to ride in a robotaxi that they're canceling rides from human Uber drivers until a Waymo shows up. (Business Insider)
  • D.C. Metro police caused an uproar by tackling an activist accused of fare evasion. (WUSA)
  • Ground-floor retail or other community spaces in affordable housing developments would make Honolulu more inviting for pedestrians. (Civil Beat)
  • Kansas City is seeking public input on a road diet for Wornall Road. (KCUR)
  • Omaha is building its first quick-build modular roundabout. (KETV)
  • New Orleans' Rampart-Loyola streetcar line is set to resume service this week after more than a month of construction. (Times-Picayune)
  • Assaults on Seattle transit passengers have declined, but assaults on transit workers have risen, according to a Sound Transit report. (KOMO)
  • Sacramento Regional Transit is bringing back elevator operators at stations in hopes that people will stop trashing the lifts. (CBS News)
  • Hamilton Nolan is here to remind paranoid Fox News viewers and limousine liberals alike that the subway is generally safe, even if you have to sit near someone with questionable hygiene.

