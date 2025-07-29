Tuesday’s Headlines Reel in the Years

- The recently passed reconciliation law rescinded most of the Biden administration's funding for reconnecting communities divided by urban highways. $3.2 billion was budgeted, but only $800 million went out the door before Republicans took over. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- The Trump administration's tax breaks and other handouts to the fossil fuel industry will cost the public $80 billion over the next decade. (The Equation)
- Taking 7,000 steps a day cuts the risk of death in half. (The Lancet)
- Gary G. Nelson pinpoints 1973 as the year the perils of dismantling transit and creating an auto-centric society became obvious.
- With school about to start in Philadelphia, there appears to be no rush in Harrisburg to finish the state budget or find funding for transit. (Inquirer)
- In Pittsburgh, greenhouse gas emissions have dropped to 37 percent below the 2008 baseline level. (University Times)
- The Washington Commanders' new waterfront football stadium needs more than just a D.C. Metro station — it needs bus service, bus rapid transit and biking facilities as well. (Greater Greater Washington)
- If there's a war on cars in San Francisco, the cars are winning. (Standard)
- Denver urbanists want bike lane flex posts back after the city replaced them with zippers. (Westword)
- Milwaukee County officials want the transit system to tackle fare evasion. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The Maryland Transit Administration is expanding bus and light rail access for Baltimore students. (CBS News)
- Durham is considering a seven-mile bus rapid transit line that would connect Duke, hospitals, the library and other destinations. (INDY Week)
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed two bills severely restricting the ability of Boise and other cities to build new bike lanes. (Cycling West)
- The New York Times delved into the Ontario-versus-Toronto bike lane war.
- A German company that provides electric carshare services in rural areas is modernizing its fleet. (Zag Daily)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Reel in the Years
Republicans continue to roll back the Biden administration's legacy, most recently ending the DOT's Neighborhood Access and Equity program.
