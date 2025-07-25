Friday Video: The Secret to Getting People Biking In a Hilly City

It's hard to debate that the most bike-friendly cities in the world are mostly flat as a pancake — and that getting casual riders to try riding can be an uphill battle when a little elevation is involved. But are mountainous metros cursed to be car-dependent forever, or is there more city leaders can do to get people running pedaling up that hill?

In its most recent video, Oh the Urbanity! shows how strategically placed electric bike-share stations, bike paths that are designed specifically for tough terrain, bike rails on stairs, and other surprising tricks can help riders vanquish even the steepest slopes.