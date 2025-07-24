- While traffic deaths fell 4 percent nationwide last year, in some cities they're still trending upward, including Los Angeles, Charlotte and Washington, D.C. Due to inertia and political backlash, those cities are still prioritizing vehicles over safety. American City & County). The good news is that D.C. fatalities are falling so far this year (WTOP).
- A bipartisan bill sponsored by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) would instruct the U.S. DOT to prioritize transit projects that incorporate housing. (Maui Now)
- Giving pedestrians a seven-second head start reduces deaths at crosswalks by 33 percent. (U.S. News & World Report)
- Trucks cause a disproportionate amount of damage to roads, so a truck mileage tax would be a fairer way to pay for maintenance. (Information Technology & Innovation Foundation)
- Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek is calling a special session to pass a transportation funding bill after the state legislature failed to do so last month. (Oregonian)
- The Twin Cities Met Council is considering making the Blue Line bus rapid transit rather than light rail. (KSTP)
- If SEPTA service cuts take effect Aug. 24, they'll make it much harder for Philadelphia K-12 students to get to and from school. (WHYY)
- Salt Lake City remains heavily dependent on cars (Axios), but maybe four new bike projects nearing completion will help change that (Salt Lake Tribune).
- Cleveland received a federal grant to plan a lakefront multimodal hub. (NEOtrans blog)
- The Spokesman-Review profiled the new head of Spokane Transit.
- About 1,600 people are expected to arrive at this weekend's Newport Folk Festival by bike. (eco RI)
- Pee-Wee Herman's famous red bicycle will be put on display at the Alamo museum in San Antonio. (New York Post)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines See Mixed Results
It's easier to commit to Vision Zero as a concept than it is to actually implement its principles.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
What Will It Take to Automatically Brick Drivers’ Cell Phones Behind the Wheel?
The technology to stop cell phone use behind the wheel has existed for years. Why are so few drivers using it – and why aren't lawmakers making them?
Op Ed: Pragmatic Optimism In the Face of Active Transportation Clawbacks
In the face of mounting attacks on federal funding for biking and walking, a top nonprofit is urging advocates to stay in the fight.
Wednesday’s Headlines Have It Made in the Shade
Cities should be designed to create more shade and reduce the heat island effect, according to a new book.
Opinion: After Two Decades of Driving Buses, I Know Public Transit is No Luxury
A Harrisburg bus driver and union leader underscores the importance of public transit as an opportunity lifeline for communities.
Greg LeMond: From Bike Commuter to Cycling Legend
Awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to LeMond is a watershed moment for advocates and policymakers alike to promote biking and bike safety.