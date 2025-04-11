Friday’s Headlines Are Abundant

- "Abundance" is the buzzword for a new supply-side version of liberalism, especially when it comes to health care and housing. Some policy wonks are applying the idea to transit, but it's unclear whether the car-loving American public will agree. (CityLab)
- President Trump recently ordered the Department of Justice to stop states from enforcing laws aimed at curbing climate change. It's probably unconstitutional, but with a judiciary dominated by conservatives, who knows? (E&E News)
- Surprise! Jeff Bezos started a secret electric vehicle company in 2022, and it could start production as soon as next year (Tech Crunch). At least Slate Auto's goal is admirable: a small, inexpensive pickup in an age of six-figure brodozers.
- While sidewalks are valued in older Milwaukee suburbs that prioritize safety, in growing rural communities they're often viewed as unneeded because most people drive. Which begs the question, which came first, the pedestrian or the sidewalk? (Journal Sentinel)
- The D.C. Metro is at odds with its safety arm over whether automated trains overshooting stations is a problem. (Washington Post)
- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker reversed course and will continue fully funding free transit passes for city employees. (WHYY)
- Only in Atlanta: Construction on the city's first bus rapid transit line was halted by workers unearthing not only old streetcar tracks, but a forgotten underground parking garage. (Rough Draft)
- Des Moines recently pulled the plug on electrifying its bus fleet due to poor battery performance in extreme cold weather. (Axios)
- In more temperate California, CALSTART is exploring wireless charging technology for battery-electric buses. (Metro Magazine)
- A new app lets Colorado cyclists report the rising amount of debris and obstructions in bike lanes. (Westword)
- Ann Arbor's State Street is getting dedicated bike and bus lanes. (MLive)
- Applications are open through April 23 for Washington state's e-bike rebate program. (The Urbanist)
- Vermont Public interviewed activists trying to expand bike access in Burlington.
- Riding the train to Wrigley Field as a child in Indiana led Monica Tibbits-Nutt into a planning career that's culminated with her becoming the top transportation official in Massachusetts. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Alberta built a wildlife overpass for deer, elk, wolves and bears to safely cross the Trans-Canada Highway. (Fast Company)
Friday's Headlines Are Abundant
Will the philosophy coined by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson result in abundant transportation options or just more cars?
