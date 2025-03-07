Reckless driving is all over American roads — but it's even more common in our car commercials, video games, action movies, and social media feeds, often with none of the tragic consequences that happen in real life. But how much of our roadway death crisis can be blamed on our media culture, and how can we stop motorists from mimicking what they see on so many of their screens?
That's the question at the heart of a fascinating new documentary, "Power Trip" from investigative reporter Myron Levin, featuring hard-hitting interviews with experts, advocates, traffic victims and their survivors — many of whom will be familiar faces to Streetsblog readers. We don't usually feature full-length films for Friday video, but we encourage you to take a longer break today and watch this one.
Car culture
Friday Video: How Violent Media Makes Road Violence Worse
From video games to movies to social media trends, the glamorization of road violence is everywhere — and a new documentary seeks to expose how that translates to real lives lost.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Brother, Can Friday’s Headlines Spare a Dime?
Drivers only pay for about half the cost of roads, so why shouldn't they chip in for mass transit too? No mode really pays for itself.
Friday Video: A Very Cogent Argument Against E-Bike Registration
... And it's from a Canadian.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Yonah Freemark Show, Part I
Yonah Freemark on transit-oriented housing strategies, exciting transit openings in 2025 and which cities could use a subway project.
Thursday’s Headlines Drill, Baby, Drill
The Trump administration is paving the way for oil and gas production on federal land, including national parks.