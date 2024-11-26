Tuesday’s Headlines Need to Get the Price Right

- New York has a second shot at congestion pricing, and with Donald Trump making gains in cities, it's a chance for Democrats to prove to urban voters that they can solve problems. (Slate)
- Uber and Lyft are expanding their robotaxi offerings as they seek to compete with Tesla. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Sight-impaired people and people who use wheelchairs often rely on ride-hailing apps to get around, but they still face discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Associated Press)
- Converting Milwaukee's I-794 into a boulevard could yield 3,000 new housing units and generate more than half a billion in tax revenue. (Urban Milwaukee)
- With a Houston-to-Dallas high speed rail line already in the works, one Texas state representative is pushing for high-speed rail connecting Dallas to Austin and San Antonio. (Texas Standard)
- Providing service to a new Philadelphia 76ers arena could cost struggling transit agency SEPTA more than $20 million a year. (Metro Philadelphia)
- Carmel, Indiana's 152 roundabouts make it a poster child for suburban New Urbanist retrofits. (CNU Public Square)
- One guy who's owned a business in Northwest Portland for two years is ambivalent about a streetcar extension, which KATU takes to mean businesses are opposed to it.
- Take it from this Las Vegas Review-Journal writer: The monorail or the bus are better options than Uber in the congested Sin City — especially when the Broncos are in town on the same day as an F1 race.
- Guangzhou's rail system will exceed 700 kilometers, or more than 450 miles, by the end of the year, including a $7 billion investment this year alone. (China Daily)
- Paris has already increased parking fees to discourage heavy SUVs, but now Mayor Anne Hidalgo is calling for an outright ban on the dangerous vehicles in urban centers. (EU Today)
From the editors: Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. But the work Streetsblog does is not free; we rely on the generosity of our readers to help support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
If you already support our work, thank you! Can you brag about us to your friends and ask them to support?
If you aren’t a supporter yet, please join us and help us push for a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable country for all. And happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!