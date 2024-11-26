Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Need to Get the Price Right

Democrats who want to prove policies like congestion pricing work for cities, come on down!

12:09 AM EST on November 26, 2024

Jim Henderson|

It’s now or never for congestion pricing.

  • New York has a second shot at congestion pricing, and with Donald Trump making gains in cities, it's a chance for Democrats to prove to urban voters that they can solve problems. (Slate)
  • Uber and Lyft are expanding their robotaxi offerings as they seek to compete with Tesla. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Sight-impaired people and people who use wheelchairs often rely on ride-hailing apps to get around, but they still face discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Associated Press)
  • Converting Milwaukee's I-794 into a boulevard could yield 3,000 new housing units and generate more than half a billion in tax revenue. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • With a Houston-to-Dallas high speed rail line already in the works, one Texas state representative is pushing for high-speed rail connecting Dallas to Austin and San Antonio. (Texas Standard)
  • Providing service to a new Philadelphia 76ers arena could cost struggling transit agency SEPTA more than $20 million a year. (Metro Philadelphia)
  • Carmel, Indiana's 152 roundabouts make it a poster child for suburban New Urbanist retrofits. (CNU Public Square)
  • One guy who's owned a business in Northwest Portland for two years is ambivalent about a streetcar extension, which KATU takes to mean businesses are opposed to it.
  • Take it from this Las Vegas Review-Journal writer: The monorail or the bus are better options than Uber in the congested Sin City — especially when the Broncos are in town on the same day as an F1 race.
  • Guangzhou's rail system will exceed 700 kilometers, or more than 450 miles, by the end of the year, including a $7 billion investment this year alone. (China Daily)
  • Paris has already increased parking fees to discourage heavy SUVs, but now Mayor Anne Hidalgo is calling for an outright ban on the dangerous vehicles in urban centers. (EU Today)

From the editors: Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. But the work Streetsblog does is not free; we rely on the generosity of our readers to help support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.

If you already support our work, thank you! Can you brag about us to your friends and ask them to support?

If you aren’t a supporter yet, please join us and help us push for a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable country for all. And happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San FranciscoDaylighting

Commentary: Will San Francisco Succeed at Daylighting?

And is the city setting itself up for failure?

November 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Induce Demand

$37 billion from the 2021 federal infrastructure law has gone to states for building new highways and widening existing ones, a recent report finds – and it's canceling out record funding for transit in the same bill.

November 25, 2024
Environmental Review

Should States Like Texas Be Allowed to Grade Their Own Highway Homework?

A carveout in federal law grants seven states authority to conduct their own environmental assessments on transportation projects. Texas abuses that power, advocates say.

November 25, 2024
Promoted ArchivesE-bikes

NYC DOT E-Bike Charging Pilot is a Success as City Plans More

"The goal should be to increase e-bike usage and to make sure battery charging and storage is done outside of dangerous areas," one charging advocate said.

November 25, 2024
See all posts