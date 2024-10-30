Wednesday’s Headlines Worry About November

- A Trump victory could mean deep cuts to Amtrak and the D.C. Metro, less funding for bike and pedestrian projects, and threaten transit projects like the Red Line in Maryland. (Washington Post)
- Online shoppers are switching to slower delivery methods not only due to the expense, but also the environmental impact of overnight shipping. (Transport Topics)
- The U.S. House passed a bill with an amendment from Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert ending subsidies for bike commuters at the Department of the Interior. (Cycling West)
- San Francisco was supposed to achieve Vision Zero in 2024, but instead drivers have killed 21 pedestrians so far this year. (KQED)
- Since Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro couldn't reach a deal on transit funding with Senate Republicans, Shapiro could redirect formula funding from the federal infrastructure law from highway projects to transit agencies. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- Philadelphia transit workers authorized a strike if the union and SEPTA can't reach a deal on a new contract when the current one expires next week. (WHYY)
- The Urbanist dismantles the Seattle Times editorial board's opposition to a $1.5 billion transportation levy on the November ballot.
- California spread $850 million around to 11 rail projects, including a new Los Angeles light rail line. (Trains)
- Millions of tons of lithium, a key ingredient in electric car batteries, might be buried underground in Arkansas. (New York Times)
- Washington, D.C. is installing more automated cameras to catch red-light runners. (WTOP)
- Valley Metro in Phoenix is switching to a new fare system, and riders have until the end of the year to transfer funds from their paper passes. (Arizona Republic)
- Pedestrian Observations thinks the Japanese Shinkansen model is wrong for Texas high-speed rail.
- The Netherlands are introducing a new satellite-based tolling system where drivers will pay by the kilometer. (Traffic Technology)
- CleanTechnica lists examples from all over the world of why hydrogen buses aren't a viable option compared to battery electric models.
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is perpetuating the myth that bike lanes contribute to car congestion. (Windsor Star)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Worry About November
A second Trump administration could undo a lot of the Biden administration's progress on transit and intercity rail, according to The Washington Post.
