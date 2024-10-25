- Wider streets increase the chances that a pedestrian will be hit while crossing, according to an NYU study. Fortunately there are simple ways to make intersections safer, such as crossing signals, speed tables and pedestrian refuge islands. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Yale Climate Connections interviewed UCLA scholar Amy Lee about induced demand and the politics of why highways get widened anyway.
- A World Economic Forum podcast discusses climate-friendly, equitable, safe and affordable transportation.
- In Chicago, Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over than white ones, but automated cameras don't display the same bias. (Governing)
- Robotaxis or pedestrian-friendly streets? As the Olympics approach, Los Angeles faces a choice. (Slate)
- Washington's Jay Inslee is known as the "climate governor," but his legacy is at stake as voters go to the polls to decide whether to repeal his landmark cap-and-trade law. (Route Fifty)
- Advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the I-5 Rose Quarter project in Portland. (Land Line)
- Westword wrote about the history of the Regional Transportation District 30 years after Denver's first light rail line opened.
- A new bus rapid transit line in St. Paul will be extended to downtown Minneapolis. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- A $48 million EPA grant will help improve Austin's Cap Metro transit system. (KXAN)
- Whomst among us hasn't run into a pane of sheet glass while walking down the sidewalk? (The Onion)
Today's Headlines
Friday's Headlines Walk Five Hundred Miles
Or at least, sometimes it seems like the other side of the street is that far away. And wider streets are more dangerous for pedestrians, Smart Cities Dive reports.
Opinion: Who Does Passenger Rail Serve?
"In short, passenger rail serves everyone – even the people who don’t meet the profit margins of airlines and car manufacturers."
Talking Headways Podcast: Urgency and Vision Zero
Vision Zero Network founder Leah Shahum on why it’s so hard to make change, the implicit biases around designing for cars and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, coming up on Nov. 17.
Cycle of Rage: To NY Gov., Saving Lives is Important, But Not if It’s Too Expensive to Suburban Drivers
Gov. Hochul signed into law an expansion on New York City red light cameras on Wednesday, saying that she didn’t want to waste “any more time” before improving road safety — but when it comes to the safety benefits of congestion pricing that she once championed, she said they come at too high of a cost to drivers.
Why America Has So Much Road Safety Research, But So Little Actual Safety
Why does all this research not translating into solid guidance that actually saves lives?