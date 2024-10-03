Eight Ways To Reimagine Parking Spaces

People around the world came together last month to reclaim public space away from private cars – and showcase the many ways we can use that land for people instead.



As part of the 19th annual international Park(ing) Day event from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, more than 175 groups across multiple countries transformed curbside parking stalls into bedrooms, terraces, living spaces and more.

We've certainly got the spots to spare. The Parking Reform Network estimates that U.S. cities with more than 500,000 residents devote about 26 percent of their downtown real estate to parking alone. Today, for every one of the more than 260 million automobiles registered in the USA, there are at least three parking spaces — and most of them sit empty most of the time.

At a time when urban sprawl is becoming more and more dominant, here are eight of the best ways advocates are activating that asphalt.

1. More parking — but for bikes, scooters and more

A parking corral in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of Lime

About 10 bikes or scooters can fit in the same space it takes to park a single car — and some say that's a trade worth making.



"There is a surplus of car parking space, which can and should be converted to other purposes — bike, and scooter parking (of course), as well as urban green space, bike lanes," said Jacob Tugendrach, Senior Manager at Lime, which co-sponsored this year's Park(ing) Day event.



Transforming car parking spots into bike parking could also improve pedestrian safety, especially when doing so removes a tall SUV from a street corner, enhancing visibility for every other motorist on the road.

2. A playground

Pupils sitting on a parking spot in Madrid. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

Removing parking spots around schools will also create more space for students, allowing them to discover their neighborhoods without being afraid of cars. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), in 2022 alone, U.S. drivers killed 141 child pedestrians. Extending the playground into the street is a great way to keep kids safe and give them more space to have fun.

3. A campsite

In Providence, RI, participants set up a hiking lounge. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

In Providence, RI, participants at the Park(ing) Day created an entire curbside campsite. Concrete isn't nature's best friend, but isn’t this still the warmest parking spot you'veever seen?

4. An outdoor art studio

Participants in Toronto, Canada taking a painting class. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

In "The Birth of Tragedy," Frederik Nietzsche wrote that "No artist tolerates reality." How do you think he'd feel about painting in a parking spot? 🤔

5. A new neighborhood plaza

Neighbors in Valencia, Spain, gathering. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

In Valencia, Spain, the residents of this neighborhood discovered a whole new place to socialize with their neighbors right under their noses. And seeing this many people gathered together underscores just how much space is typically taken up by our cars.

"Projects this year highlighted that land we currently use to store our vehicles could instead provide vital amenities like more abundant housing, urban greenery, and places to eat, drink, and socialize," said Daniel Herriges, the policy director of Parking Reform Network.

6. A Zumba class

Zumba Class in Portland, Oregon. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

In Portland, Oregon, Zumba music replaced the sound of cars honking.

Besides being noisy, parking spaces are expensive. According to the Parking Reform Network, even a cheap structured stall costs $20,000, and in some cities $40 to $60k per stall is common. Underground parking can easily double the per-stall cost.



If we have to keep all those spots, let's at least charge what they're worth rather than giving them away for free. Maybe we could use the money to finance cultural activities... like a Zumba class.

7. A five-star Air BnB

A unusual bed set up in San Diego, California. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

Many American cities are desperate for more housing — or at least a little more space in the houses we have.

If you need a guest room, here is it.

8. A mini-golf course

Mini-golf course in Bienne, Switzerland. Photo courtesy of the Parking Reform Network

The country club isn't the only place to go golfing anymore. In Bienne, Switzerland, anyone could play mini golf in the streets — at least during Park(ing) Day.