When drivers park all the way up to the street corner, they essentially create a wall of metal that makes it almost impossible to see who's coming until it's too late to avoid a crash. In New York City, though, transportation leaders are starting to remove those parking spots/blind spots, saving untold lives for pennies on the dollar in the process.
In the latest episode of Streetfilms, our own Clarence Eckerson shines a light on the Big Apple's push for universal "daylighting," how advocates and politicians are overcoming the political challenges of taking away car storage, and all the inspiring things cities can do with that land instead. Check it out, and share it with a local leader in your community who you think should know about this game-changing (and super cheap) street safety solution.
Streetsblog 101
Friday Video: What Is Daylighting, and How Does it Save Lives?
One of the simplest things your city can do to save lives is also the most effective — and it starts at the corner.
