Monday’s Headlines Got a Little Ol’ Convoy

- Diesel trucks carrying freight are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, but alternatives like cargo e-bikes are making inroads in cities (Transportation for America). Meanwhile, people are also increasingly choosing cargo bikes over cars (Momentum).
- Which traffic-calming measures work best? According to a Minnesota DOT study, it's single-lane roundabouts, which reduce speeds by 7 miles per hour, followed by raised medians, on-street parking, crosswalks and curbs with gutters. (Crossroads)
- Transit Center has updated its Transit Equity Database, which measures access to transit in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been busy on the campaign trail defending Kamala Harris' policy flip-flops (NBC News), criticizing Donald Trump's ties to right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer (The Hill) and for "demonizing" immigrants (CNN). He also traveled to the swing state of Georgia to deliver $5 million to improve a deadly Macon highway (WMAZ).
- What's it like to ride in a robotaxi? The Washington Post has answers.
- Philadelphia leaders are lobbying the state for more transit funding to avoid big fare hikes and service cuts. (CBS News)
- North Texas officials want the state legislature to create a high-speed rail authority that could use eminent domain to build bullet train lines. (Fort Worth Report)
- Transit-oriented development in Dallas generated $1 billion in spending and created 11,000 jobs, according to a University of North Texas study. (Mass Transit)
- Dallas voted to lower the speed limit on deadly Loop 12, but only by 5 mph. (NBC DFW)
- Advocacy group Beltline Rail Now is urging the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority to apply for maximum federal grants to stretch funding for local projects. (Saporta Report)
- Streets.mn explains the Minneapolis street grid.
- A study in Chennai, India found that improving pedestrian infrastructure prevented thousands of tons of greenhouse gases from polluting the atmosphere and saved 340 lives. (Transport Matters)
- A majority of Londoners support low-emissions neighborhoods, a speed limit of 20 miles per hour and better separation between bikes, cars and buses, according to a new survey. (Forbes)
- Take a video tour of the bike-friendly Dutch city of Houten. (YouTube)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Got a Little Ol’ Convoy
Using big diesel trucks to make deliveries in cities isn't great for the environment or the streets, but there are alternatives, as outlined by Transportation for America.
