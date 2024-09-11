- After a series of very public setbacks, self-driving car manufacturer Waymo is releasing reams of safety data in hopes that transparency will rebuild consumer confidence (The Verge). Meanwhile,Tesla employees have been literally teaching its cars to disobey traffic laws in "autopilot" mode, reasoning that they want the cars to act more like humans (Business Insider).
- The libertarian magazine Reason argues that cities shouldn't be regulated because they're popular, without ever examining any of the reasons why.
- New Urbanists say that Arizona's car-free development Culdesac Tempe is living up to the hype. (CNU Public Square)
- Philadelphia leaders continue to push the Pennsylvania legislature for transit funding to avoid a SEPTA fare hike. (KYW)
- A Portland city commissioner who's running for mayor has received 150 parking tickets over the past 20 years and had her license suspended six times. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- WFAE advises the Charlotte city council to take another look at a shorter Silver Line to win support for a transit tax referendum.
- Here are the 15 Dallas roads with the most deadly crashes. (Morning News)
- A new study recommends an overhaul for Denver's wide and fast Speer Boulevard. (Denverite)
- Columbus, Ohio, has a serious case of FOMO when it comes to bus rapid transit. (Dispatch)
- As drivers continue to kill people at high rates in the metro Washington, D.C. area, police are ticketing cyclists for riding too fast on bike trails. (YouTube)
- Copenhagen is 75 percent of the way toward its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2025. (Le Monde)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Need Waymo Evidence on Robotaxis
New data from Waymo seems to indicate its self-driving cars are getting safer. But wait until you hear about Tesla.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Opinion: Federal Plan to Make Cars Safer for Pedestrians is a Great Start
The author of a book on the pedestrian death crisis weighs in on new federal car standards to protect walkers.
How Should Parking be Priced in College Towns?
Forget "Seinfeld" — the fundamental challenges of parking policy are not limited to big cities.
What Happened When Streetsblog Chicago Accepted a Skeptic’s Challenge to Count Vehicles on a Protected Bike Lane
Spoiler: they won, but that's not all they learned.
Walk this Way: Feds Finally Want Car Safety Standards to Apply to People Outside the Vehicle
In the midst of a two-decade rise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposed new rules to "reduce fatalities among pedestrians."