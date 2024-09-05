- From budget cuts to driver shortages, school buses are facing the same problems as city transit systems. It's left students walking dangerous routes home and parents spewing pollution idling in car lines. (Slate)
- New rules the U.S. DOT proposed would make it easier for people with disabilities to access transit. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Rural residents are more likely to drink Scotch whisky and die behind the wheel, due to riskier behaviors, higher speed limits and longer emergency response times. (Route Fifty)
- A 19th century theory explains why autonomous cars are likely to increase emissions because they'll drive around so much. (The Verge)
- Memphis might be the canary in the coal mine for the oncoming transit fiscal cliff (Streetsblog USA). The Washington Post has some ideas for how the D.C. Metro can avoid that fate.
- Want fewer people to die on the roads? Be like Finland. (Forbes)
- One California town used the California referendum process to extract a $550 million settlement from oil company Chevron. (Politico)
- Affordable housing in church parking lots is now easier to build in Los Angeles. (L.A. Times)
- New Haven, Connecticut's bikeshare program is back (WSHU). Dayton, Ohio's is shutting down (WHIO).
- Meet Coco, the Uber Eats delivery robot that will soon be getting underfoot of Los Angeles pedestrians on a sidewalk near you. (The Robot Report)
Thursday's Headlines Miss the Cheese Wagon
School buses are often the main transit service in sprawling areas, but increasingly they're leaving many students behind,
