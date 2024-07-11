- To prevent traffic deaths, policymakers must not only design safer streets and reduce speeds, but also lower exposure to danger by discouraging driving. (Planetizen)
- Other news outlets have covered how the Supreme Court's recent Chevron ruling could hinder efforts to regulate tailpipe emissions, but Streetsblog USA delves into how it could affect auto safety regulations as well, and Axios Pro (paywall) looks at its effects on hydrogen fuel.
- Two Jalopnik stories illustrate the ongoing embiggening of passenger vehicles: a three-row pickup from Dodge and a dearth of sedans on the market.
- Uber is cutting already-underpaid drivers' pay in an effort to cut fares and generate more market share. (Startup Daily)
- Boston city council members are split on congestion pricing. (Globe)
- Unhoused people in Phoenix are turning to Valley Metro light rail for relief from the heat, disturbing some regular riders. (Fox 10)
- Milwaukee's two streetcar lines are operating under a festival-friendly configuration this summer. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Salt Lake City has a new e-bike incentive program. (KSL)
- Anti-transit Republican lawmakers would be able to appoint seats on a new metro Charlotte transit board under a bill in the North Carolina legislature. (WFAE)
- One small Ohio community had no transit service until 2022, but now it's been so successful, Meigs County is building a transportation hub. (Ohio Newsroom)
- A South Carolina town is adding parking spaces specifically for golf carts. (WYFF)
- Toronto is transforming a former airport into a mixed-use development in what might be the largest urban redevelopment project in North American history. (Fast Company)
- Paris built almost 40 miles of bike lanes and 10,000 bike-rack spaces for this year's Summer Olympics (Momentum). Meanwhile, the Urban Institute holds up Paris as a model for safe street infrastructure.
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Drive Less
Seems obvious that the more people drive, the more likely they are to die in a crash or kill someone else, but traditional thinking on traffic safety doesn't always follow that logic, according to Planetizen.
