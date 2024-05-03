Friday Video: How to Make Places Safe For Non-Drivers After Dark

Three out of four pedestrians and more than half of cyclists who die on U.S. roads are killed after dark — and we don't even bother to count how many people who use assistive devices belong to those tragic ranks. But what are the structural factors driving those intertwined crises — and what are forward-thinking cities around the world doing to shine a light on the problem?



On a recent episode of the "In the Headlights" webinar series from 24 Hour Nation, Streetsblog USA's Kea Wilson analyzed some of the reasons why so many vulnerable road users are dying after dark, as well as what it will take to bring that toll down to zero.

Then, Paris's Pedestrian Policy Manager Chiara Molinar reveals how the city of lights is charting a far different course, and Nick Mesler, of Evari GIS Consulting, explores how next-level GIS lighting analysis can help save lives.

Tune in now, and learn more about the work of 24 Hour Nation here.